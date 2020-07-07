Talented Nollywood actress and Fashionista, Mercy Aigbe on her Instagram page, confessed that veteran actress and Screen goddess, Faithia Williams is indeed an ageless beauty.

Sharing a picture of both of them, The mother of two described how she feels working with Faithia Williams on a movie set. According to Mercy, she is always delighted working with Faithia.

Her caption reads;

” Always a delight working with the Ageless Beauty, my Big Sis @faithiawilliams”

It is with no doubt that 51-year-old Faithia has a fountain of youth flowing in her veins and she gives us reasons daily not to doubt this.

Not only is she always glowing, but clothes also look good on her. Also, her makeup artiste always does a good job and we appreciate it.