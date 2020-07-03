Its the 4th wedding anniversary of the Nigerian music mogul D’banj (a.k.a Bangalee) and his beautiful wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow.

The music star who’s currently involved in a rape allegation case, took to his Instagram page to write sweet romantic words to Lineo, telling her she means everything to him.

He shared a lovely photo of the both of them and wrote,

“To my beautiful wife , Heartbeat, love of my life and Partner ❤️❤️❤️❤️……..Happy marriage Anniversary to us. You mean Everything to me🙏🙏🙏🙏”

The wedding ceremony between the music star and Lineo was held at the family home of the singer in Maryland, Lagos on Saturday, June 2, 2016.

The matrimonial events (registry and traditional) were quite private that only nuclear family members of both the singer and his spouse were in attendance.

The couple then had a quiet traditional wedding in Jos, Plateau State. The couple had another child last year after losing their first son to a swimming pool accident in 2018.