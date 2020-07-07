Controversial Reality TV star, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha has called out her younger sister, Tamumo Benita Akide, Beni for short, on social media over her lax attitude towards life.

The social media sensation made this known in her recent Snapchat video where she advised people to be hardworking and dedicated to their jobs to avoid being thrown out of the window.

Stressing further, Tacha expressed her annoyance at some people who intentionally do not want to work hard.

She said her sister is on the same table with ‘lazy people’ and she keeps asking why she can’t stand up to work despite being poor and broke.

Watch the video below;

HOT NOW