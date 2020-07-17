Bishop Oyedepo yesterday, via his Twitter account has stated that anyone who doesn’t pay their tithe is “under a financial curse”, stating that wealth and prosperity is totally impossible without tithing.

“Tithing is an inescapable covenant obligation. Prosperity not just wealth is impossible without tithing because when you’re not paying your tithe, you’re under a financial curse. #Tithe #Breakinglimits.”

In a previous message, Oyedepo had said that COVID-19 is strategy of the devil and his human agents to stop the growth of the church all over the world.

In his words;

”Coronavirus is nothing but anti-church virus. Now, freedom of worship is no longer a constitutional right. It is now determined by certain individuals. This is no longer coronavirus, at least in two states- Lagos and Ogun, this is anti-church virus. Caution must be exercised”

He continued saying ;

“Can anybody silence the church? Never. I have never heard of anybody that got healed in the market but God heals people in the church day and night. We have recorded 114 coronavirus healing testimonies, we got 10 this week. And that is the place that is vulnerable and not the market.

“This is anti-church virus we are fighting. It is the grand design of the devil globally to see how he can silence the church.

“Everybody is in the market running over one another everyday of the week and there is no outbreak from the market but there is outbreak from the church, perceived outbreak.”

HOT NOW