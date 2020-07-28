Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels-Nwoko has return in full force to social media since she gave birth to her son, Munir.

Regina Daniels has been seen flaunting her amazing post-baby body to the recent trending video of her angrily pushing her PA, Sandra into the pool surfaced.

Well, the latest is between Regina and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The actress in the video below told Ned Nwoko that he frowns too much as she Daniels advices him to smile more.

Recall that Ned Nwoko revealed he married Regina Daniels and his other wives as a virgin.

Regina has also been full of her accolades for husband, who she disclosed all push her to get better.

