American Singer, Jessie Woo, recently took to her twitter page to pour encomium on Nigerian Men as she disclosed that she has never heard anything negative being said about Nigerian men and thus they should be hailed as KINGS.

She wrote, “I never hear anything bad about Nigerian men, KINGS. Leave Nigerian Men alone, they are Angels!”

However, following her tweet, different comments flooded her handle as some of her followers had a contrary opinion and one even advised her that even if she wants a Nigerian man, she should not go for the one from the Yoruba tribe.

See some reactions below ;

You've never heard the phrase Yoruba Demons before have you??? pic.twitter.com/8ZYb9kwh8Q — Jenny Say Quan🇳🇬🇸🇱 (@1009Angiebee) July 12, 2020

Who’s gon tell her? pic.twitter.com/3ytJz8xUxE — …..in the middle of a pandemic?!? (@BaddieLambily) July 12, 2020

GIRL. they will take every edge you have and not care. *whispers* i still want one though. 😭😛 pic.twitter.com/P9k1EB61qb — #TOYIN #BREONNA |👑 🇯🇲 (@BKLYNFatBaddie) July 12, 2020

