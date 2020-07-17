A Nigerian man on twitter has dragged popular clergyman, David Oyedepo, for saying people who do not pay tithes are under a financial curse. The cleric in a recent message about paying tithes, tweeted ;

Tithing is an inescapable covenant obligation. Prosperity not just wealth is impossible without tithing, because when you’re not paying your tithe, you’re under a financial curse.

Tithing is an inescapable covenant obligation. Prosperity not just wealth is impossible without tithing, because when you're not paying your tithe, you're under a financial curse. #Tithe #Breakinglimits pic.twitter.com/awqiZ5LDfb — @davidoyedepomin (@DavidOyedepoMin) July 16, 2020

In response, Wesley wrote ;

This is not true. There is no scripture that ties prosperity or wealth to tithing under the new priesthood.

We can’t be conveniently cherry-picking the scriptures to support what is sweet to our ears.

Heb 7:12

Let’s focus on the gospel of Christ and less on these covetous mssgs

You spend more time posting teachings on tithing than any other message. 2days ago, same message. 4 days ago, same message.

Please, preach more on the gospel. People need God now more than ever in these last days.

God’s love surpasses material things or money money money.

