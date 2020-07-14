A 20-year-old girl identified as Sherifat Suleiman has reportedly committed suicide over incessant fights with her brother.

The incident occurred at about 4pm on Sunday July 12, in Isawo area of Ikorodu, Lagos state. It was gathered that the deceased who lived in a two-room apartment with her brother, was preparing for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) before taking her life.

She reportedly began writhing in pain after ingesting a poisonous substance she bought. Neighbours who found her lying on the floor with whitish discharges from her mouth, said she died while being rushed to the hospital.

Vanguard reported that residents of the area said the girl decided to commit suicide when she could no longer withstand the physical and psychological assault by her brother she started living with after the death of their father. Upon examining her body, her neighbours noticed bruises on her legs and laps.

Her corpse was wrapped up by her step-brother who subsequently travelled down to their home town in Ijebu area of Ogun State, for her burial.

