Naira Marley has dropped a controversial statement on social media that has got people talking. The singer made his opinion known in a post he shared on his official Twitter page yesterday, July 5, 2020.
According to him, one’s academic degree is a mere piece of paper. He went on to say say that one’s level of education and certificate attainment should reflect in their behaviour.
His post reads
“Your degree is just a piece of paper, your education is seen in your behaviour”.
— nairamarley (@officialnairam1) July 5, 2020
Naira Marley graduated with a distinction in business from Peckham Academy. He also studied business law at Crossways College.
