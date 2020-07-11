Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz, recently took to social media to melt hearts with his words. He showered his wife, actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, with beautiful words.

According to him, she is a true African woman whose drive is a motivation for the ambitious. JJC who welcomed a set of twins with Akindele in 2019, said her life is a testimony and that she is a blessing to the current generation.

“He wrote: “AFRICAN SUPERWOMAN @funkejenifaakindele You never TRY. It’s either you DO or DON’T. Your DRIVE is the motivation for the Ambitious. Your FAITH is strength to the hopeless. Your life is a TESTIMONY. Work Hard/Pray Hard & All your dreams will come true. You’re a blessing to this generation, my love. A Leader, Mother, Wife, Philanthropist, Actor, Writer, Director. God is your strength & will continue to abide with you.”

See post below:

