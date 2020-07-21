Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky and the Nollywood actress and single mum have exchanged words of romance on their Instagram pages showing love to one another.

Idris Okuneye (Bobrisky) the social media platform to appreciate the kind words from the actress and shared screenshots of messages the divorced mother of one, Tonto sent to him.

In the message, Tonto opened up on how much she cares for Bobrisky and how she prays for him often. She also reminded him that he is beautiful.

Bobrisky returned the love by revealing how grateful he is to God for making her his friend.

He wrote:

When I was asking God for a friend, I told I told him I need someone like a mother! Who will correct me whenever am wrong, a loyal friend, a happy friend who will be glad staying around me, And God gave me @tontolet . D way dis woman loves me ehnnnn you will think I jazz her. But God answered my prayer when I told him d kind of friend I want. @tontolet I LOVE U. After my God, my grandmother next then you. I promise to be loyal to u till death do us path”

HOT NOW