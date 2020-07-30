Zambia President Edgar Lungu has sacked the country’s education minister, David Mabumba, for appearing in a leaked sex video that went viral on social media.

In the viral video, the Education Minister David Mabumba appeared to be video sexting with a woman who was not part of the clip leaked online.

“I have relieved Minister of General Education Hon David Mabumba of his duty with immediate effect. I have thanked him for the services he rendered to Government and wished him well in his future endeavors,” a statement from the President Lungu’s spokesman Isaac Chipampe said.

The statement added that Dr. Dennis Wanchinga, who is the minister of Water Development, Sanitation, and Environmental Protection will move to the Ministry of General Education in the same capacity.

