11-month-old baby goes viral as she wows fans with her dancing skill (Video)

Social Media drama
By OluA

A little baby has left many amazed as she trended on social media after she was caught on camera dancing to her mom’s bedtime lullaby.

The toddler’s mother, 27-year-old Chane Milner-Joseph, said that it is her routine to always sing to Chyla Rae before she sleeps, Daily Mail reports.

When she discovered the 11-month-old baby was standing and dancing to her gentle lullaby, the woman was overjoyed.

She filmed the video and posted it on Twitter, a short clip that has since grossed close to 2 million views as at the time of writing this report.

“I lay Chyla in her cot, ready for bed and put on lullabies which I do every night but one day she decided to get up and start dancing,” she said.

Of her dancing nature, the woman added: “’She dances all the time. When she’s eating, when I brush my teeth, if she hears a packet rustling, to her toys or any melodic sound.

“I wasn’t surprised she dances a lot; she is such a happy little baby with such a big personality and character”

In speaking about the popularity of her baby’s video online, she said that she did not know it would get that much attention, adding she uploaded it just for friends.

