TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady blast tout who harassed her publicly in Lagos (video)

#BBNaija: Viewers hail Dorathy for the way she maturedly fixed…

#BBnaija: Pregnancy scare? Vee tells Neo to be scared as she…

Nigerians drag Lady who cries uncontrollably and starts tearing…

#BBNaija: Laycon’s sad reaction after Kiddwaya was dared to…

#BBNaija: “I will sleep in your bed tonight” – Wathoni tells…

Video of Ozo secretly touching Nengi under the duvet and…

“I don’t know why guys are scared to talk to me”, beautiful Lady…

“Please help me get out of this marriage, I am dying” – Pastor’s…

16-Year-Old Boy Arrested With 14 Female Panties In Ogun

News
By OluA

A 16-year-old boy identified as Adeniyi Muhammed, has been arrested by the police in Ogun state for allegedly stealing 14 ladies underwear.

According to the reports, Muhammed was arrested following a report by one Amudalat Opaleye of Kano street Ayetoro.

The said Opaleye had reported at Ayetoro police station that, at about 6 am on Tuesday, the suspect sneaked into her room and stole her underwear.

READ ALSO

104 COVID-19 cases in Ogun were discovered in one company in…

Ogun reconsiders opening churches, mosques June 19

However, while trying to sneak out, he was said to have been caught with the stolen items.

“Upon the report, the DPO of Ayetoro Police Division, CSP Mobolaji Jimoh, detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“A search warrant was executed in his house and another 14 used women’s underwear were recovered there.

“He has confessed to the commission of the crime but claimed that he was sent by somebody to get those pants for him. Efforts are on top gear to get his so-called accomplice arrested,” Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun Police Spokesman, confirmed to DAILY POST on Saturday.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady blast tout who harassed her publicly in Lagos (video)

#BBNaija: Viewers hail Dorathy for the way she maturedly fixed heavily drunk…

#BBnaija: Pregnancy scare? Vee tells Neo to be scared as she complains about…

Nigerians drag Lady who cries uncontrollably and starts tearing cloth off…

#BBNaija: Laycon’s sad reaction after Kiddwaya was dared to suck Erica’s…

#BBNaija: “I will sleep in your bed tonight” – Wathoni tells Laycon, he responds

Video of Ozo secretly touching Nengi under the duvet and allegedly…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

16-Year-Old Boy Arrested With 14 Female Panties In Ogun

Lady who battled infertility for 17 years, got divorced and remarried,…

“My World Crashed” – Omotola Jalade narrates her Covid-19 story, how she…

Police apprehends woman who dumped her newborn baby in a pit toilet

Man ties up ex-wife and make her watch as he removes her boyfriend’s manhood…

Video of a Nigerian pastor raising a dead woman ignites controversy (WATCH)

#BBNaija: Laycon’s EP ‘Who is Laycon’ hits 2 Million streams…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply