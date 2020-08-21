2020 has blessed me more than my 34yrs on earth — Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh in a recent statement disclosed that the year 2020 has blessed her more than the 34 years she has used on earth.

While 2020 has been a year the whole world wouldn’t forget in a hurry due to the Coronavirus pandemic has has affected world economy as well as lives.

With many people across the globe waiting for the year to run out as soon as possible, Tonto Dikeh insists the year has been more fruitful than her years on earth.

According to the beautiful mother of one, 2020 remains her best year ever and no one will doubt that as she’s been bagging endorsement deals as well as helping people through her foundation, Tonto Dikeh Foundation.

