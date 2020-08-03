2020 will be the year I find the love of my life – DJ Cuppy announces

Billionaire daughter, Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy in the latest statement has revealed that 2020 will be the year she will find the love of her life.

It looks like DJ Cuppy is finally ready to be shot by Cupid as she spoke about love on Sunday and she has been munching on the words like food lately.

The billionaire daughter and Man Utd fan took to her Twitter to write, “2020 will be the year I find the love of my life.”

Her fans can’t wait to see, who will be the lucky guy.

In another report, DJ Cuppy has revealed the tracklists on her debut album, Original Copy where she featured the likes of Fireboy DML, Teni, and a host of others.