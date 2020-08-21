21-year-old Nigerian student blogger reveals how making pap helps him pay school fees and make a living

Jimoh John Yakubu, a first-year Nigerian student, has just proudly come out to reveal his true source of income which is pap making saying it helped him pay his school fees and take care of other stuff.

The 21-year-old revealed that he can make the pap in varieties, giving it different colors and tastes and it is his biggest source of income.

The young student and self-acclaimed blogger said he would be making his production space neater when he gets more funds.

The young entrepreneur from Ekiti resident added that he makes the pap in different varieties.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the young man could be seen standing close to prepared big buckets of the pap. Behind him is a grinder that mills the corn in the preparation process.

His post has gathered over 24k likes as at the time of writing this report. It also got many positive reactions as someone even hinted at the possibility of a partnership with him.

See his post below;

My name is Jimoh John Yakubu, I live in Ado Ekiti and I’m 21 years old.

This is my hustle, I’m 100Level student of NOUN, this is what I use to pay my bills and schools fees.

I produce different varieties of pap.

I’m a proud Pap producer.