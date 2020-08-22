22-year-old Nigeria Lady gifts her mother a new ride to celebrate her birthday (Video)

A young Nigerian Lady has put a smile on the face of her beloved mother as she bought her a Sports Utility Vehicle to celebrate her birthday.

The young lady who according to her Instagram bio is a 𝘊𝘌𝘙𝘛𝘐𝘍𝘐𝘌𝘋 𝘋𝘌𝘙𝘔𝘈𝘛𝘖𝘓𝘖𝘎𝘐𝘚𝘛 🎓 shared the post on her page and her followers have been congratulating her for the feat.

Sharing the video, the excited lady wrote ;

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUM ❤️

The way my mum is jumping 😂😂😂😂

Below are some reactions on the post ;

Test_gracious wrote ;

Awww😭😭😭😭😭, this is so sweet…this is exactly what I want to gift my mum….mother are just so special

Hinaapparels wrote ;

God bless you, may God help me to do this for my mum