Man narrates how he had a baby with a ‘ghost’

Social Media drama
By OluA

A South African man has narrated how he unknowingly had a baby with a “female ghost” he dated for 4 years.

@Pluto_GP_ stated that he got to know about his partner’s death after he visited her family to pay her bride price.

 

He tweeted;

 

I dated a girl for 4 years, she fell pregnant and gave birth to a healthy bouncing baby, bare in mind I’ve never met her family before. So we decided to take it to the next level, pay damages first and lobola, she took me to her parents place, when we got there I introduced Introduced myself, family started crying non stop, I was very confused as to what was happening.

Mo’girl was seated next to me not saying a word Father then told me their child had passed away 6 years ago, they took me to her grave, at the tombstone was the Jacket I bought her, one she wore on our way to her parents, her favorite jacket

I needed a wheelchair right away went back home to our nanny we left the baby with, our baby was still there as we left her, she’s turning 2 next month.

 

Can’t believe I had sex with a dead person for 4 years, konje why did I have to meet her parents, wouldn’t have know she was dead, her women on top was flames

How do I explain the child when she grows up?, “your mother died 6 years before you were born” 2020 finish me off please  akhant

I steal have flashbacks of how her parents scrome when I told them I was there to pay damages for her dead girl I just made pregnant

