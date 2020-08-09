9 suspected Yahoo boys arrested in Port Harcourt (photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Habeeb Bello
portharcourt-yahoo-boys-1 (1)

The Port Harcourt Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, arrested nine suspected internet fraudsters.

portharcourt-yahoo-boys-1 (1)

A statement released by the antigraft agency gave the names of the suspects as Sotonye Orugbane; David Egbunugwu; Emmanuel Chinemerem, Providence Oliver Samuel, and Emmanuel Fidelis Nwambu. Others are Promise Nkwachi; Micah Nimi, Precious Ogadinma and Ebi Micah.

According to the statement, the suspects were apprehended in an early morning raid on their hideout in Ozuoba by Obirikwere Road, Choba; NTA Road and Ada George Road in Port
Harcourt, Rivers State.

”Investigations indicate that the suspects specialize in love scam, online Bitcoin scam, identity theft, trading scam, among others.” the statement in part read

Items recovered from them include Sixteen (16) Mobile phones of different brands; one (1) HP laptop; two (2) Apple watches and two (2) Vehicles: One Lexus ES 350 with registration number Abuja KUJ 412 AT and one Toyota Camry 2.4 with registration number Abuja KWL 35 AT.

ph-yahoo-phones

The statement adds that the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

 

