A Lady Tried To Touch My Manhood In A Car & Her Boyfriend Slapped Me – Nigerian man recounts how he was assaulted over his looks

A Nigerian man identified as Fortune has taken to Twitter to narrate how he was allegedly assaulted sexually by another man and his girlfriend in Ibadan.

According to the male model, he was stranded at a point in the city and requested for a lift from the couple who were going his way.

In his narration, he wrote on how the lady who appeared to be drunk tried to touch him some few minutes into the ride. His rejection led to the alleged assault by the lady and her partner, who was sitting at the passenger’s side of the vehicle in the front.

He wrote:

I initially didn’t want to do this, but I think it’s necessary to save other people from unnecessary stigmatization.

In Ibadan today, I was assaulted by a man and his girlfriend after they gave me a free ride.

I was at Elebu Market to see someone at a restaurant. Unfortunately for me, the fellow didn’t show up and I had just N50 with me which I used to buy water, hoping the person will showed up

After waiting for like 2 hours I decide to leave as they were alredy looking me 1kind.

But since I didn’t have money, I decided to trek home. But what I thought was a blessing turn out to be a curse. I stopped a car with 3 occupants and asked them if they were heading towards Or it a Challenge which was my next destination.

The car stopped and I joined them

There were 3 people, 2 men at front and a lady in the back.

Some few minutes, I discovered that the lady is drunk and she was just saying rubbish to the man. I decide not to interfere cuz I was still pissed. All of a sudden, she just said ‘Oyinbo, will you marry me’

I said Nooo, Oga will vex. She said who’s Oga? I didn’t reply. Then all of a sudden her hand was going towards my manhood.



My only crime was to say. Excuse me what are you doing. And I pushed her hand away. The next I heard was big blow on my head.

I was terrified but decided not to shout. I just said what did I do now? The man at the passenger side, that I think is her boyfriend, just looked back and slapped me.

That why am I talking to his girlfriend like that. That I even look like gay and he will treat my Bleep up.

It was at this moment that fear gripped me. I just started begging and all of a sudden the girl dragged my cloth by my neck and was pushing me back and forth.

The only thing I could say was they should just drop me that I wss sorry to enter their car.

The driver was asking them to leave me that he does not want trouble (I think he’s their friend)

The guy asked him to stop the car where there are no much people passing. At that moment, we were close to New Garage, they just parked and I barely came down self when they zoom

I just thanked God to be alive. People around the area where looking at me like a mad man, but I wss just grateful they didn’t hurt me.

It was at that moment my friend called me and I took bike back to Elebu Market before heading home.