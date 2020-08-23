A Nigerian Pastor and his church members exchange blows with landlord for serving them quit notice (Video)

A video of a Nigerian pastor and his church members exchanging blows with their landlord, over quit notice has been making rounds on social media.

According to reports, the fight began after the landlord stormed the church and gave them Quit Notice to leave his space.

The incident happened this morning at Grace and truth arena Church, located in Asaba, Delta State.

The video captured the moment, the church got into a physical fight with the landlord.

Watch the video below;