Actor, Jude applauds Teni for making it to the limelight without going naked

Nollywood actor, Chukwuka Jude has applauded popular singer and song writer, Teni for not going naked to be relevant.

Chukwuka Jude who recently got a 1 million naira gift from Naira Marley took to his Instagram page to hail Teni.

He shared her photo and wrote;

“I’m yet to see both the mainstream and social media give Teni her credit to have hit limelight without showing her cleavage or going half naked in her videos”

“Who says you can’t blow dressing decent?”