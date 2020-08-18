Actor Sunkanmi Omobolanle and wife welcome baby girl after 9 years of marriage (Video)

Nollywood actor, Sunkanmi Omobolanle is currently the most happiest person on earth as he welcome his first child after 9 years of marriage.

Sunkanmi and his wife, Abimbola, welcomed the child, an adorable baby girl some hours ago and the proud father took to his official Instagram Page to share the great news with fans and followers.

Sharing a video of the new born baby, Sunkanmi captioned the post with an heartfelt message that showed how excited he his to be embarking on his first fatherhood adventure.

He captioned the video:

“😘😍😍💛💛🥰🥰🥰 ADERINSOLA .. you are blessing to your generation 🙏🏻 you are and always ll be a source of joy to all around you. Grow in wisdom and understanding my 👶🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Sudden death will never be your portion 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Welcome ADERINSOLA 😁😍😘🥰💛🙏🏻🍾🍾🍾👸💛💛😍😍💛💛💛😘😘😘🥰🥰😘”