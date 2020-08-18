TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“When you put your hand inside me, I felt like there was pepper…

#BBNaija: Why I don’t like sleeping in your bed – Prince tells…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Big Brother told Dorathy to go out of…

#BBNaija: Tochi confirms female & male housemates actually…

Nengi causes argument among fans as she mistakenly divulges her…

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son,…

BBNaija: Tacha defeats Mercy in winning the “brand influencer of…

#BBNaija: Biggie is going on a week break from the show, sends…

#BBNaija: I can’t make out with you – Prince tells…

Actor Sunkanmi Omobolanle and wife welcome baby girl after 9 years of marriage (Video)

NollywoodEntertainment
By OluA

Nollywood actor, Sunkanmi Omobolanle is currently the most happiest person on earth as he welcome his first child after 9 years of marriage.

Sunkanmi and his wife, Abimbola, welcomed the child, an adorable baby girl some hours ago and the proud father took to his official Instagram Page to share the great news with fans and followers.

READ ALSO

7 Nigerian celebrities that have found their lookalikes…

Sharing a video of the new born baby, Sunkanmi captioned the post with an heartfelt message that showed how excited he his to be embarking on his first fatherhood adventure.

He captioned the video:

“😘😍😍💛💛🥰🥰🥰 ADERINSOLA .. you are blessing to your generation 🙏🏻 you are and always ll be a source of joy to all around you. Grow in wisdom and understanding my 👶🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Sudden death will never be your portion 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Welcome ADERINSOLA 😁😍😘🥰💛🙏🏻🍾🍾🍾👸💛💛😍😍💛💛💛😘😘😘🥰🥰😘”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“When you put your hand inside me, I felt like there was pepper in your hand” –…

#BBNaija: Why I don’t like sleeping in your bed – Prince tells Tolanibaj

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Big Brother told Dorathy to go out of the diary room…

#BBNaija: Tochi confirms female & male housemates actually bath together,…

Nengi causes argument among fans as she mistakenly divulges her real age in a…

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son, Kiddwaya and his…

BBNaija: Tacha defeats Mercy in winning the “brand influencer of the year”…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke spotted cruising in the N27m Innoson SUV…

Actor Sunkanmi Omobolanle and wife welcome baby girl after 9 years of marriage…

Mompha Sues EFCC For N5m Over Fresh Arrest

Check out Tiwa Savage’s tracklist for her anticipated album…

#BBNaija: Ozo’s picture as a Corps member surfaces on social media

DJ Enimoney flaunts his family in new post (Photo)

Lady sparks debate online, says no man can last 2 mins with her

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply