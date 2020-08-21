Actor Uche Maduagwu exposes Nollywood Actresses who use “Juju” to get wealthy men

Nollywood Actor, Uche Maduagwu who is popular for his controversial comments on Instagram has alleged that some Nollywood actresses use juju to hypnotize and get wealthy men.

The actor took to his Instagram account to call out two popular actresses who were arguing about the last charm they used on a wealthy man in Lekki, although he refrained from mentioning their names.

He claimed that he met them at a movie set in Lagos.

He further asserted that the reason why marriages don’t last in the Nollywood industry is because most actresses use juju to attract their husbands and on the failure to renew the charm, the effect wears off.

He wrote: