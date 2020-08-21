Actress Anita Joseph remembers late mother 15 years after her death (Photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Curvy and endowed Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph is currently in a mourning mood as she remembers her late mother who passed away 15 years ago.

Anita Joseph who has grown a huge fans base on social media shared a picture of her deceased mother and captioned it with a message that showed how much she misses her.

Sharing the picture, Anita Joseph wrote:

“Heaven Gained an Angel It’s been 15 years mama 🙈
😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢
Don’t even know what to say my Emotions running wild 💔
Keep Resting in the Lord my Angel👏
Oyirim🙈”

