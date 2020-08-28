Actress Foluke Daramola helps clean Lagos drainage, says ‘Its our collective responsibility’ (Video)
Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola in a recent video she shared was seen cleariing the drainage in Lagos.
Foluke Daramola led by setting a good examples for Nigerian Youths as she is seen in the video packing dirt’s out of the gutters.
She captioned her video;
Earlier today, had a walk and campaign with Clean Up Lagos…Its our collective responsibility to make this city and country a safe haven! Let’s Play Our Path!
Earlier today, had a walk and campaign with Clean Up Lagos…Its our collective responsibility to make this city and country a safe haven! Let's Play Our Path!
