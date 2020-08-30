TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together…

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national…

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya…

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front…

BBNaija: Erica can’t handle someone like me – Kiddwaya says

Moment Erica flashed her backside to Kiddwaya before their big…

Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde and her kids recover from Coronavirus

EntertainmentNews
By OluA
omotola-jolade

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde and her kids have all recovered from the deadly Coronavirus.

It would be recalled that Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde some days ago announced that she tested positive for corona virus.

Days after revealing her status, Omotola shared details of how she infected her children.

READ ALSO

Father’s day: Actress Omotola Jalade reveals the sad story…

I’m still angry at myself for killing my music career…

However, the beautiful screen diva via a post on her social media platforms have announced that they have all tested negative to the virus, a news fans and followers will be glad to hear.

She posted:

View this post on Instagram

Grateful ! 🙏🏽 I am grateful to God Almighty the Lord of lords for all He has done for my family and I. He is truly a dependable Friend if you trust in Him. I'll also like to thank you all for your love, prayers, calls, messages, posts and thoughts. All truly appreciated. My kids and I are fine and COVID free now, and I do not take the experience for granted at all. If you still don't believe this virus is real, I pray you don't experience it to believe. If you ever feel ill during this pandemic, pls know there's nothing to fear or be ashamed of…you're not alone. Pls get TESTED immediately, it could save your life. Many have had covid and treated it as fever, malaria etc and luckily they've been fine….( note that symptoms are different and viral loads vary). However, a problem with that is they have probably gone on to infect others, since they were not monitored or guided. The average span for a covid infection if not severe is 2 weeks (14 days ) when you should totally isolate so as not to infect others. Make sure to use vitamins – VitC (1000ml) , vitD and Zinc daily and please WEAR A MASK. Please maintain physical distancing, wear a mask properly and wash your hands regularly. I'll also like to thank the amazing lead Dr who treated me, Dr Folarin Opawoye and Finally , my husband whose Love and Faith nursed us back to health. To God Alone be all the Glory. Thank you all. ❤

A post shared by Dr Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, MFR (@realomosexy) on

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together – (video)

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type of ability and…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica speaks on…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national TV(video)

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya tells Erica…

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her through school In the…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front of Ozo (Video)

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde and her kids recover from Coronavirus

#BBNaija: ‘You are too controlling’ – Kiddwaya blasts Erica

Boy, 5, on life-support with brain damage after allegedly being beaten with a…

Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman’s final tweet becomes most liked post…

“I’m sad, I’ve been really down” – #BBNaija’s Alex cries out on social media

Yahoo Boys track down, strip off and beat up another set of Yahoo boys who…

See Barack Obama’s reaction to the death of Black Panther star, Chadwick…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More