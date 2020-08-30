Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde and her kids recover from Coronavirus

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde and her kids have all recovered from the deadly Coronavirus.

It would be recalled that Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde some days ago announced that she tested positive for corona virus.

Days after revealing her status, Omotola shared details of how she infected her children.

However, the beautiful screen diva via a post on her social media platforms have announced that they have all tested negative to the virus, a news fans and followers will be glad to hear.

She posted: