Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde gives important advice as she announces the recovery of herself and her kids from COVID-19

Nollywood
By Habeeb Bello
omotola-ekehinde

Seasoned Nollywood Actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, and her kids have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease.

Recall on On August 15, the actress made the shocking revelation that she contracted the viral disease and also infected her children.

Giving an update via her Instagram page today August 30, she said she and her kids are now COVID-19 free.

Her post reads ;

”Grateful!

I am grateful to God Almighty the Lord of lords for all He has done for my family and me. He is truly a dependable Friend if you trust in Him.

I’ll also like to thank you all for your love, prayers, calls, messages, posts, and thoughts. All truly appreciated.

 

My kids and I are fine and COVID free now, and I do not take the experience for granted at all.

If you still don’t believe this virus is real, I pray you don’t experience it to believe.

If you ever feel ill during this pandemic, pls know there’s nothing to fear or be ashamed of…you’re not alone.

Pls get TESTED immediately, it could save your life. Many have had COVID and treated it as fever, malaria, etc and luckily they’ve been fine….( note that symptoms are different and viral loads vary). However, a problem with that is they have probably gone on to infect others, since they were not monitored or guided. The average span for a covid infection if not severe is 2 weeks (14 days ) when you should totally isolate so as not to infect others.

Make sure to use vitamins – VitC (1000ml) , vitD and Zinc daily and please WEAR A MASK. Please maintain physical distancing, wear a mask properly and wash your hands regularly.

I’ll also like to thank the amazing lead Dr who treated me Dr Folarin Opawoye; and finally , my husband whose Love and Faith nursed us back to health.

To God Alone be all the Glory.

Thank you all.”

 

