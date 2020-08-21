Actress Sikiratu Sindodo’s daughter bags Degree from Babcock University (Photos)

It’s currently a celebratory mood in the household of Nollywood actress, Sikiratu Sindodo’s as her daughter, Naomi bags a degree from Babcock University.

Sikiratu Sindodo took to her official Instagram Page to share pictures from her daughter’s graduation ceremony to fans and followers who will surely be glad of the new milestone she has achieved.

The beautiful screen diva captioned the post with some words to show that she’s happy she has been able to fulfill her role as a mother.

See her post below: