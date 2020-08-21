TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Internet on fire as Lady shares photo of Nengi’s…

See fans’ reactions as Somadina, Regina…

#BBNaija: Nigerians question Kiddwaya’s true motive as…

#BBNaija: Kaisha speaks on her father’s…

#BBnaija: Pregnancy scare? Vee tells Neo to be scared as she…

BIG BROTHER REVEALED: Meet the man behind the voice you hear on…

#BBNaija: “Ozo is not my type, he was the one always in my…

Video of Ozo secretly touching Nengi under the duvet and…

#BBNaija: Laycon freestyles for his crush, Erica,…

Actress Sikiratu Sindodo’s daughter bags Degree from Babcock University (Photos)

Nollywood
By OluA

It’s currently a celebratory mood in the household of Nollywood actress, Sikiratu Sindodo’s as her daughter, Naomi bags a degree from Babcock University.

Sikiratu Sindodo took to her official Instagram Page to share pictures from her daughter’s graduation ceremony to fans and followers who will surely be glad of the new milestone she has achieved.

The beautiful screen diva captioned the post with some words to show that she’s happy she has been able to fulfill her role as a mother.

See her post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Internet on fire as Lady shares photo of Nengi’s alleged boyfriend…

See fans’ reactions as Somadina, Regina Daniels’ex-boyfriend reminds her…

#BBNaija: Nigerians question Kiddwaya’s true motive as video of Kiddwaya…

#BBNaija: Kaisha speaks on her father’s ‘Billionaire’ status…

#BBnaija: Pregnancy scare? Vee tells Neo to be scared as she complains about…

BIG BROTHER REVEALED: Meet the man behind the voice you hear on #BBNaija (VIDEO)

#BBNaija: “Ozo is not my type, he was the one always in my business” Dorathy…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Actress Sikiratu Sindodo’s daughter bags Degree from Babcock University…

#BBNaija: You’re not romantic – Erica to Kiddwaya

#BBNaija: “It will end in tears” – Vee advises Laycon over entanglement…

“Best revenge is massive success” – Tacha says as she flaunts her…

#BBNaija: “I will sleep in your bed tonight” – Wathoni tells Laycon, he responds

‘Mummy Calm Down’ boy speaks on life after fame (Video)

“I don’t know why guys are scared to talk to me”, beautiful Lady cries out, over…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply