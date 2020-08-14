TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians bash young lady who tried to break the internet with…

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to…

Abuja Cab driver brings out his manhood, begins to jerk off…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya sets social media on frenzy as he makes a…

“I want to be together with Laycon”- Erica confesses…

#BBNaija: Prince breaks down as he asks his elder brother for…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what he will do if Erica finally…

BBNaija: Erica’s throwback photo sparks bleaching rumours

#BBNaija: Nengi and Ozo express their desire to use one of the…

Actress Uche Jombo berates New York Post for underrating Burna Boy

Social Media drama
By OluA

Nollywood actress and film producer Uche Jombo has reacted to a post made on Burna Boy by New York Post on Friday.

According to the film producer and mother of one, it is wrong to say Beyoncé endorsed Burna Boy and made Afrobeat go international.

This comes hours after Burna Boy dropped his long-awaited sixth studio albums, ‘Twice As Tall’, as the American news platform posted a story about it.

READ ALSO

Twice As Tall: Banky W comes for those who always compare…

We can hate Burna’s character but we can’t hate his music;…

However, the headline of the report was about how Burna Boy was endorsed by Beyonce and this made Afrobeat go International.

Not too pleased with the headline, Uche Jombo noted how much she love Beyonce but slammed the media outlets for using such headline about Burna Boy’s new album.

See her reaction to the post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians bash young lady who tried to break the internet with photos of her…

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to propose to his…

Abuja Cab driver brings out his manhood, begins to jerk off beside a distressed…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya sets social media on frenzy as he makes a shout-out to DJ…

“I want to be together with Laycon”- Erica confesses to missing…

#BBNaija: Prince breaks down as he asks his elder brother for forgiveness

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what he will do if Erica finally ends up dating…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

From grass to grace, Prisoner to Lecturer, lecturer reveals how he bagged…

Actress Uche Jombo berates New York Post for underrating Burna Boy

My achievements came through assistance from strangers – Tonto Dikeh

Man laments as wife turns down lovemaking one week after giving birth through CS

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals why Neo will dump Vee (Video)

Davido spotted shooting video for a new song (Video)

Twice As Tall: Banky W comes for those who always compare Burna Boy, Wizkid and…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply