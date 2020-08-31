TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By San
Adeboye visits Buhari in Aso Rock: President Mohammadu Buhari hosted the General overseer of The Redeemed Christian church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare at the Aso Villa, Abuja on Monday.

Presidential aide Bashir Ahmad shared a photo of the meeting on Twitter. Also present were the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

The agenda of the meeting was however not disclosed but it is believed to be connected to the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) that most clergymen have sternly shunned.

The law requires among others that religious bodies and charity organisations will be strictly regulated by the registrar-general of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and a supervising minister.

