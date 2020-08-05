Adekunle Gold reacts after Simi was accused of apologizing to LGBTQ community for “selfish” reasons

In defense of his wife, Adekunle Gold has reacted to the accusations that Simi’s apology to the LGBTQ community was for selfish reasons.

The Nigerian singer made this reaction when songstress, Simi was called out on social media for the timing of her apology to the LGBTQ community.

Simi had apologized to the LGBTQ community for a homophobic comment she made some months back that homosexuality is “not natural“. Her comment angered a lot of the LGBTQ community but she, however, didn’t address it.

It was not until recently, on August 4, that the singer issued an apology but it coincided with the time her husband Adekunle Gold took to his Instagram page to promote his feature in a magazine that promotes LGBTQ creatives.

Nigerians had at first, accepted her apology and considered it as sincere. However, when people discovered Adekunle Gold’s post, they felt betrayed and accused Simi of only apologizing to prevent a backlash from the LGBTQ community.

The backlash came eventually and members of the LGBTQ community tagged the editor of the queer magazine and demanded that Adekunle Gold’s feature be taken down because his wife is homophobic and his views don’t represent them.

It appears the feature was eventually taken down because Adekunle Gold soon deleted the caption that was directing people to the link to his interview.

Reacting to the backlash, Adekunle Gold said his wife’s apology was “a pure and simple coincidence“. He added that she had “no idea about this or any interview whatsoever.”

He went on to extol his wife’s qualities, pointing out that she’s “a beautiful, kind, and loving person.” He added that people make mistakes and he begged people to consider her apology and give her a chance.