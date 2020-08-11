TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

At over 80 years of age, Alaafin Of Oyo gets another new wife who…

Davido’s family, the Adelekes buy another Jet (Photo)

#BBNaija: Teni leads serious prayer session to release Laycon…

Wailing as FAAN staff, Chidinma Ajoku, who was crushed to death…

BBNaija: “I want to kiss you” – Dorathy shocks other housemates…

#BBNaija: “I barely managed not to go down with Kiddwaya last…

Nigerian female graduate who dumped chemistry for shoemaking…

Man cries out when the girl he picked from a club refused to…

Pastor who went viral after placing a curse on a man to ”suffer…

Adventurous Doctor took his Fiancee to get wedded atop 12 ft-high mountain without a Pastor (Photos)

News
By Habeeb Bello
fiance get wedded ontop of a mountain
0

An adventurous couple, Monifa and Wyatt who love being adventurous, have gotten married on a mountain 12ft above sea level.

fiance get wedded ontop of a mountain

The bride, Dr. Monifa, shared the news on social media as she revealed that the decision was taken due to the coronavirus pandemic.

READ ALSO

Lebanese bride narrates ordeal after she was rocked by…

Lord’s Chosen pastor allegedly impregnated two underaged…

She disclosed that they had to wake up early and embark on their mountain climb at around 4 am amid 30-degree weather.

fiance get wedded ontop of a mountain

The wedding which took place in Colorado, USA saw them wed themselves without a pastor, guests, family, or witnesses.

According to Dr. Monifa, the law in Colorado permits couples to marry each other without a minister or officiant.

Dr Monifa wrote;

“oh hey don’t mind me it’s me & my hubs on our wedding day on a mountain 12,000 ft above sea level eloping & what not in a pandemic & yes we hiked this mountain at 4am in 30 degree weather in our wedding gear & married our damn selves.

See more photos below:

fiance get wedded ontop of a mountain fiance get wedded ontop of a mountain

 

 

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply