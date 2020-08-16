After 20 years of waiting, Nigerian couple welcomes a set of triplets

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Habeeb Bello
triplets

It is a thing of joy as a Nigerian couple finally welcomes a set of triplets after 20 years of waiting on God and they finally have cause to rejoice.

The proud mother identified as Esther Michael took to Facebook to share the good news with her friends.

triplets

The post was further shared on a private Facebook page called IGBO RANT (BY WISDOM ATASIE).

Sharing the photos, she wrote ;

“20 years of childlessness God wiped our tears away with triplets What God cannot do does not exist For you all trusting God For one thing or the other he will answer us.”

triplets

