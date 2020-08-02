After getting evicted from the house, Lilo confesses her true feelings for Eric

Big Brother Naija housemate, Lilo says she still feels the same way about her fellow housemate, Eric, despite being evicted from Big Brother’s house.

During her interview with Ebuka, Lilo said she is surprised at her eviction because she wasn’t expecting to be evicted so soon from Big Brother’s house.

However, she added that she still feels the same way she feels for Eric, her love interest in the house, despite her eviction.

When asked about her boyfriend outside the house, Lilo was unable to say anything. She didn’t want to reveal anything about him or the circumstances surrounding their relationship

