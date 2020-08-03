Alaafin of Oyo pays surprise visit to newly wed, Lizzy Anjorin and her husband (Video)

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, on Sunday, paid a surprise visit to popular Yoruba actress and newlywed, Lizzy Anjorin, and her husband, Lawal.

According to Lizzy Anjorin who shared the story on her Instagram page, she was enjoying her honeymoon when she suddenly received a call from one of the queens that the royal father is on his way to her place.

The actress said the royal king insisted on seeing her and her hubby before leaving Lagos, hence the visit.

Lizzy revealed that Oba Adeyemi told her husband to pay another bride price with a private jet.

The popular actress, in a comic way, said she is ready to leave her husband’s house and move into the palace if her husband fails to fulfill the demand of Oba Adeyemi.

Iku Baba Yeye is a definition of a caring father. Thank you for being my spinal cord, may you live long.” Lizzy said.

She continued;

Na jeje we dey do our HONEYMOON crayfish waka..Almighty OLORI MEMUNAT & IYA META called me to INFORM me.. your father is on his way to see you and he will not leave Lagos until he sees you and your husband… Baba come tell MR LAWAL to pay another bride price with PRIVATE JET na so MR LAWAL dey trembling since yesterday till now..yinmun you no pay the new bride price I dey go my papa house for OYO ..Who notice I rock same colour with my papa..

.

IKU BABAYEYE IS A DEFINATION OF (APONMONMAWEYIN)

BAAMI THANK YOU SIR FOR BEING MY STRONG SPINAL CORD SIR..KADEPELORI SIR BAAMI

HOT NOW