“All the promises na fake, my father still dey drive okada” – Success the school girl speaks in new video

Success Adegor, the little girl that became an internet sensation a while ago has revealed that all the promises made to her after her video went viral, were not fulfilled.

Success Adegor became an internet sensation after she was sent home by her class teacher, and on her way home, she furiously said some words which were captured on camera.

Her video quickly went viral with several people, including public figures, coming out and promising to change her life for the better.

However, the little girl has in a new video, debunked reports that her family became rich after the incident. According to success, all the promises were audio promises as none was fulfilled.