Aloma is no longer Davido’s PA, do business with him at your own risk – Israel DMW warns

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
davido-aloma

Davido’s personal logistics manager, Israel has warned the public that Aloma is no longer Davido’s PA.

Israel issued a disclaimer regarding the working relationship between his boss, Davido, and Alomasaying that people should do with the old manager at their own risk.

Aloma-davido

Israel announced via Instagram that Aloma is no longer Davido’s personal assistant, adding that anyone who does any business with Aloma, does so at his or her own risk.

Davido and Israel He further disclosed that the musician now has a new personal assistant named Santusgee.

Israel DMW wrote;

Aloma, is no longer my Oga’s personal Assistant or in DMW. Who so ever does anything with him, does it at his own or her risk. BADDEST PA now his @santusgee . Be Warned”.

aloma5

Recall, the former P.A to Davido recently welcomed a baby, a boy, and he named his new boy ‘David’, despite coming from a Muslim background.

Aloma took to his page to reveal that he’s just welcomed a boy and he’s named him after his idol, Davido. Aloma gave the name of his son as David Ayoola Oluwaseun.

He wrote as he announced the birth of his child.

DAVID AYOOLA OLUWASEUN 🙏 WELCOME SON

 

