Angry side chick logs into her married lover’s Facebook account, posts his family picture with ‘RIP’
A pissed off side chick of a Nigerian logged into her lover’s Facebook account to show her grieve when she discovered he is married and she posted the picture of his family painting it with “RIP”.
Related Posts
The aggrieved Nigerian lady has somehow gotten hold of the Facebook account of her married lover, one Chijioke Samuel and she went ahead to show her grievances by threatening to take his family down.
Viral screenshots shows a post from the man’s account, supposedly mourning his wife and 3 kids. The photo posted has the man, his pregnant wife, and 3 kids, with “RIP” written on them.
According to the lady, the account was not hacked, instead, the man gave her his password. She went further to claim that Chijioke is still her man because he lied to her that he was single.
The side chick threatened to take his family down and frustrate him, as he got her pregnant twice and asked her to abort it. Read her comments under the post below…