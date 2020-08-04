TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddawaya in action again, caught under the…

#BBNaija: After eviction, Lilo makes first appearance on social…

Patoranking finally takes delivery of his $225k (₦86.4M)…

#BBNaija: “I was carried away but I felt Eric took advantage of…

Don Jazzy reacts to the video of Kiddwaya ‘servicing’…

On a normal day, Lucy can’t stand where I am standing –…

BBNaija 2020: Why I was in the shower with Ozo – Nengi

BBNaija 2020: Ozo opens up on what actually happened between him…

#BBNaija: it’s easy to judge people on camera but you commit the…

Angry side chick logs into her married lover’s Facebook account, posts his family picture with ‘RIP’

Social Media drama
By Habeeb Bello
samuel-chijioke-screenshot
0

A pissed off side chick of a Nigerian logged into her lover’s Facebook account to show her grieve when she discovered he is married and she posted the picture of his family painting it with “RIP”.

Related Posts

See what transpired between Alibaba and a boy…

Hair Entrepreneur, Nwanneka shows off the amount…

Regina Daniels’ mom shows off impressive…

The aggrieved Nigerian lady has somehow gotten hold of the Facebook account of her married lover, one Chijioke Samuel and she went ahead to show her grievances by threatening to take his family down.

fb-screenshot-samuel chijioke

According to the lady, the account was not hacked, instead, the man gave her his password. She went further to claim that Chijioke is still her man because he lied to her that he was single.
The side chick threatened to take his family down and frustrate him, as he got her pregnant twice and asked her to abort it. Read her comments under the post below…
samuel-chijioke-fb-screenshot
You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply