Another proposal gone wrong: Lady turns down proposal from her boyfriend of 5 years, disgraced him in the middle of the road (Video)

News
By Habeeb Bello
proposal-gone-wrong

A video that just surfaced the internet shows the moment a lady turned down her boyfriend’s public proposal in the middle of the road.

failed-proposal

In the video going viral, the young lady who rocked a blue gown with glasses was seen walking out on her lover while he was kneeling and proposing to her.

After she walked out, he lamented that he has been dating her for 5 years and he just decided to take the relationship to the next level.

Some eyewitnesses were also spotted begging the lady to accept his proposal, but she rejected it and walked out as a crowd watched the scene in amazement.

Watch the video below;

Leave a Reply