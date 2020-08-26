At last! Tekno reveals his debut album is fully mixed and mastered

Afropop music star, Tekno has given fans and lovers of good music another great news as he announced that his debut album is almost ready.

Fans have been blessed with a lot of hit albums and singles this year as top artiste have been releasing their album and some getting ready to do.

Tekno via a post on micro blogging platform Twitter has now revealed that his debut album which should be out anytime soon is fully mixed.

Fans will surely be glad the ‘Surulere’ crooner has been able to work on an album years after he shot to fame.

See his tweet below: