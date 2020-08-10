TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

At over 80 years of age, Alaafin Of Oyo gets another new wife who…

Davido’s family, the Adelekes buy another Jet (Photo)

#BBNaija: Teni leads serious prayer session to release Laycon…

Wailing as FAAN staff, Chidinma Ajoku, who was crushed to death…

Ozo and I are just friends – Dorathy clears the air about…

I’ve never written down a song in my life, it’s all…

#BBnaija: Laycon will win, Erica needs to go next week –…

‘Yahoo boys’ have become role models in Nigerian society –…

Nollywood Actress, Bimbo Afolayan gets a Multi-million Naira…

At over 80 years of age, Alaafin Of Oyo gets another new wife who is allegedly 23 years old

News
By Habeeb Bello
0

The great monarch of the Oyo empire, The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III has reportedly gotten himself another beautiful young lady as a wife.

alaafin-oyo-and-new-wife

The traditional ruler of Oyo is popularly known for his awesome fleet of young and beautiful wives. And just like is expected, the new wife is beautiful and alleged to be just 23 years of age.

READ ALSO

Wailing as FAAN staff, Chidinma Ajoku, who was crushed to…

‘Yahoo boys’ have become role models in Nigerian society…

A Twitter user broke the news sharing the picture of the new wife and the king with the caption below:

Seems like Alafin of Oyo just added a new fleet of wife. Heard she is just 23. Wish them well.

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply