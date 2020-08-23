TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady blast tout who harassed her publicly in Lagos (video)

#BBNaija: Viewers hail Dorathy for the way she maturedly fixed…

Nigerians drag Lady who cries uncontrollably and starts tearing…

#BBNaija: Laycon’s sad reaction after Kiddwaya was dared to…

#BBNaija: “I will sleep in your bed tonight” – Wathoni tells…

Video of Ozo secretly touching Nengi under the duvet and…

“I don’t know why guys are scared to talk to me”, beautiful Lady…

“Please help me get out of this marriage, I am dying” – Pastor’s…

Another proposal gone wrong: Lady turns down proposal from her…

At This Point, I Could Hardly See Nothing – Davido’s Chioma Shares Photos In A Pool

Entertainment
By OluA

Davido’s wife, Chioma Avril Adeleke has caused a stir on social media after she posted a bikini photo of herself in a pool.

Recall that the professional Chef and mother of Davido’s son ‘Ifeanyi’ had been off social media for some time now.

She has bounced back again to share these sexy pictures via her official Instagram page, where she said she had taken five shots.

READ ALSO

I started out as a rapper – Davido says, gives hints…

Davido’s daughter Imade and Tiwa Savage’s son Jamil share…

Sharing the photo, she captioned it as:

“5 shots later. At this point, I could hardly see nothing.”

Nigeria music mogul, Ubi Franklin slides under her comment section to urge her to delete it considering how drunk she looked in the picture.

See more photos below

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady blast tout who harassed her publicly in Lagos (video)

#BBNaija: Viewers hail Dorathy for the way she maturedly fixed heavily drunk…

Nigerians drag Lady who cries uncontrollably and starts tearing cloth off…

#BBNaija: Laycon’s sad reaction after Kiddwaya was dared to suck Erica’s…

#BBNaija: “I will sleep in your bed tonight” – Wathoni tells Laycon, he responds

Video of Ozo secretly touching Nengi under the duvet and allegedly…

“I don’t know why guys are scared to talk to me”, beautiful Lady cries out, over…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

At This Point, I Could Hardly See Nothing – Davido’s Chioma Shares…

#BBNaija: Lucy On Fire, Gives Praise Hot Grind At Party (Video)

Must we be naked before we appear beautiful – Nigerians react to BBNaija…

16-Year-Old Boy Arrested With 14 Female Panties In Ogun

Lady who battled infertility for 17 years, got divorced and remarried,…

“My World Crashed” – Omotola Jalade narrates her Covid-19 story, how she…

Police apprehends woman who dumped her newborn baby in a pit toilet

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply