Banky W runs to Christ, turns pastor

Popular Nigerian musician, producer, former politician and business man, Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W has reportedly turned a full time pastor at Tony Rapu’s This Present House church.

“Banky is now a full time pastor. He was ordained at Tony Rapu’s “This Present House Church” in Lekki, Lagos”, a source reportedly told Within Nigeria.

“I guess his wife influenced his life positively, because ever since he married her, he has been making amazing decisions about his life”. The source added.

When asked about the date he was ordained, the source replied; “about a month ago. He is a very good preacher, he is doing well”.

Pastor Tony Rapu is the Senior Pastor of the House of Freedom, which has ‘Expressions’ including This Present House, Lekki, The Water brook Church, Victoria Island, The God Bless Nigeria Church, and The Potter’s House of Lagos, Iponri. He is one of the most loved pastors amongst the youth and his church has grown in leaps and bounds over the years. The church holds 2 services on Sundays and it is always full to the brim.