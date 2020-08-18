TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“When you put your hand inside me, I felt like there was pepper…

#BBNaija: Why I don’t like sleeping in your bed – Prince tells…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Big Brother told Dorathy to go out of…

#BBNaija: Tochi confirms female & male housemates actually…

Nengi causes argument among fans as she mistakenly divulges her…

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son,…

#BBNaija: “Meeting Nengi is my biggest achievement in…

BBNaija: Tacha defeats Mercy in winning the “brand influencer of…

PHOTOS: Renowned Ifa priest, Elebuibon, hosts witches, wizards in…

BBC Journalist who made the documentary of “Sex For Grade” Story in Nigerian Institutions has been nominated for a prestigious award

News
By Habeeb Bello
Kiki-Mordi-

BBC Africa Journalist, Kiki Mordi has been nominated for the 2020 International Emmy Awards, for her ‘Sex for Grade’ undercover documentary.

Kiki-Mordi The journalist whose ‘Sex for Grades’ investigative documentary from 2019 uncovered the evil that goes on behind the closed doors of African Tertiary institutions, got nominated in the News and Current Affairs category.

She took to her official Twitter page to make the announcement and her fans and followers are happy about it. “Lmao. What is this news I just received” , she tweeted with a laughing emoji.

READ ALSO

Leave Nigeria if you do not want to die – Kemi…

Kiki Mordi, BBC reporter dropped out of school over sexual…

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“When you put your hand inside me, I felt like there was pepper in your hand” –…

#BBNaija: Why I don’t like sleeping in your bed – Prince tells Tolanibaj

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Big Brother told Dorathy to go out of the diary room…

#BBNaija: Tochi confirms female & male housemates actually bath together,…

Nengi causes argument among fans as she mistakenly divulges her real age in a…

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son, Kiddwaya and his…

#BBNaija: “Meeting Nengi is my biggest achievement in 2020” – Ozo…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

48-year-old mum writes WAEC exam, states her dream and other plans for the…

BBC Journalist who made the documentary of “Sex For Grade” Story in…

Fashion Designer demands justice after Man abducted her, raped her overnight and…

Social media users Shade as young woman that celebrates divorce with a big cake

#BBNaija: I can’t make out with you – Prince tells Tolanibaj why they…

#BBNaija: Laycon discuss about his girlfriend outside the house with Tolanibaj

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son, Kiddwaya and his…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply