BBNaija 2020: Angry Erica warns Kiddwaya not to ever try what he did to Dorathy’s boobs in the Saturday night party again

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Erica on Saturday night flared up after Kiddwaya touched Dorathy’s breast.

Kiddwaya, during the Saturday night party, placed his mouth on Dorathy’s breast as they were dancing.

This got Erica angry and she confronted Kiddwaya after the party.

She warned him not to ever pull such stunt again.

“Don’t pull the stunt again. Don’t drink of any girl’s boobs again. I saw what you did with Dorathy.”

Though the relationship between both housemates seems to have gone sour, Erica and Kiddwaya kissed during Saturday’s night party.

