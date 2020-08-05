BBNaija 2020: Evicted housemate, Ka3na finally opens up on what happened between Ozo, Nengi and Trickytee few days ago (video)

Ex-Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate Ka3na has revealed how Nengi a few days ago went into the shower with Ozo inviting Trickytee to join them.

In an interview she granted on Tuesday, Ka3na who was evicted from the show on Sunday stated that Nengi also tried to invite Trickytee into the shower with Ozo at the same time. Watch video;

While chatting in the interview, she disclosed how manipulative Nengi was with the male housemate and how’s she’s been trying to play mind games with every housemate in the house.

She went further to state that though she’s not separated from her husband, she is still 100% single as she and her husband are in an open relationship where every party is free to live their life as they please