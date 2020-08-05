TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: After eviction, Lilo makes first appearance on social…

BBNaija 2020: Ozo opens up on what actually happened between him…

BBNaija 2020: Why I was in the shower with Ozo – Nengi

#BBNaija: “I was carried away but I felt Eric took advantage of…

My boyfriend slept with his Ex on the Eve of her wedding, Lady…

Billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan wife celebrate…

#BBNaija: it’s easy to judge people on camera but you commit the…

#BBNaija: I’m in pains – Ubi Franklin reacts as Don Jazzy…

Regina Daniels’ mom shows off impressive dance skills in…

BBNaija 2020: Evicted housemate, Ka3na finally opens up on what happened between Ozo, Nengi and Trickytee few days ago (video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
nengi-ozo-trickytee
0

Ex-Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate Ka3na has revealed how Nengi a few days ago went into the shower with Ozo inviting Trickytee to join them.

In an interview she granted on Tuesday, Ka3na who was evicted from the show on Sunday stated that Nengi also tried to invite Trickytee into the shower with Ozo at the same time. Watch video;

READ ALSO

BBNaija 2020: Ozo fires at Nengi, made it clear he is not…

Lilo and Ka3na speak on relationship with housemates and…

While chatting in the interview, she disclosed how manipulative Nengi was with the male housemate and how’s she’s been trying to play mind games with every housemate in the house.

She went further to state that though she’s not separated from her husband, she is still 100% single as she and her husband are in an open relationship where every party is free to live their life as they please

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply