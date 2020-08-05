BBNaija 2020: Ozo fires at Nengi, made it clear he is not interested in dating her

Big Brother Naija housemate, Ozo fires Nengi with challenging words after revealing she doesn’t want a relationship just yet in the house.

During the discussion, Nengi talked about Ozo ignoring her for a week and how she made efforts to talk to him to no avail. Nengi perceived that she tried to chat with him every morning, but he was always unwilling to discuss with her.

She further stated that she always thought Ozo saw her as a friend but his action said otherwise. She added that she is not even interested in having a relationship with anyone in the house.

Reacting to this, Ozo asked her – “Who wants to date you?”