BBNaija 2020: See what Nigerians are saying about Lucy after pictures of her selling roasted emerged
Nigerians on Instagram have reacted to pictures of BBNaija housemate, Lucy selling roasted plantain. The picture which is presently going viral on social media platforms was admired by many who described the 30-year-old to be a hustler.
A few hours ago, the entrepreneur opened up to her fellow housemates about being homeless. Lucy has gained a lot of sympathy from Nigerians who heard her story and felt sorry for her.
See how Nigerians reacted to the pictures below;
yuwelcumm wrote “Imagine! Mad oh. Would she have been in the same space with them if not because of BBN this year? Probably not. Life is amazing!. All the best Lu”
fig8kimberly wrote “Wow that’s inspiring “
gallant_u.c wrote “she is a hustler”
sayomiakin wrote, “I’m proud of her.”
marshnello_ wrote “I hope she doesn’t get evicted on Sunday and stays in the house a little longer ..In her conversation with Prince not long she said she had no place to stay , that prior to when she entered the house she had to drop her things with her friend as rent had expired, she is an orphan too.. leaving the house too early would be emotionally distabilizing for now..she won’t win but at least let her stay in the house for some more time”
lizinomonami wrote, “There is dignity in labor.”
mokgadibosman wrote “Wish she wins another 500k before she lives this Sunday so she can start a formal business n I hope cleaning products n food products use her. But Sunday she must go”